CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Friday evening pursuit in Kentucky ended with a man being taken into custody for more than a dozen charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy noticed a vehicle heading south on Madisonville Road that matched the description of a vehicle that was recently reported stolen.

When the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the driver reportedly drove off at a high rate of speed toward Hopkinsville, traveling south on Old Madisonville Road.

While other deputies responded to the area, officials said a lieutenant attempted to end the chase by positioning his cruiser near the railroad tunnel on the south end of Old Madisonville Road.

However, the driver of the stolen vehicle drove around the lieutenant’s cruiser, nearly hitting him in the process, so the lieutenant “had to take measures to protect himself from serious physical injury or death,” according to authorities.

After that, the driver reportedly started to fishtail and struck Christian County Sheriff Tyler DeArmond’s cruiser, which caused the suspect’s vehicle to overturn.

The sheriff’s office said the driver ran away from the wrecked vehicle, but he was taken into custody following a short foot chase.

According to officials, 33-year-old Joshua Smith of Crofton, was arrested for the following charges:

Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer

First-degree fleeing/evading in a motor vehicle

First-degree fleeing/evading on foot

Speeding 26 mph or greater over the limit

First-degree wanton endangerment of a law enforcement officer

Improper passing

Third-degree criminal mischief

Failure of non-owner to maintain insurance

Receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or greater

Operating on a suspended license

Possession of marijuana

First-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

First-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified drug)

Possession of drug paraphernalia,

Possession or display of an altered license plate

Authorities announced Friday night that Smith was being held in the Christian County Jail.