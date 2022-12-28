WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Two men — one of whom had multiple warrants against him — are behind bars in Warren County after police received a Crime Stoppers tip on Tuesday.

According to the Bowling Green Police Department, the tip led officers to a house on Nathans Rim Way to search for Taron Wells, who had three outstanding indictments and eight warrants.

Police said they made contact with Tavon Wells inside the home and took him into custody. Then, following a brief standoff, officers arrested Taron.

Authorities reportedly found drug paraphernalia with suspected fentanyl residue that was accessible to Tavon’s 2-year-old son in the house, along with 500 counterfeit pills containing suspected fentanyl, over a pound of marijuana, money, and 35 televisions.

According to officials, the two men are being held in the Warren County Regional Jail for the following charges:

Tavon Wells: Trafficking in controlled substance (first offense) First-degree wanton endangerment Second-degree fleeing or evading police

Taron Wells: Probation violation Trafficking in controlled substance (first offense) Trafficking in marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia Second-degree robbery Leaving the scene of an accident Failure to appear Theft by unlawful taking over $500 Third-degree criminal mischief Bail jumping



Bowling Green Police thanked South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers and the Bowling Green Warren County Drug Task Force for their work over the course of this investigation.