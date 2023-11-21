HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Several fire stations in Hopkinsville spent Tuesday morning working to extinguish a fire that sparked at a factory.

According to the Hopkinsville Fire Department, crews were alerted about a structure fire at approximately 1:45 a.m. at the Metalsa factory in the 300 block of Bill Bryan Road.

Courtesy: Hopkinsville Fire Department

Upon arrival, fire personnel observed a large fire coming from the roof of the facility. Officials reported that firefighters immediately worked to establish a water supply and set up aerial operations to attack the flames.

All factory staff were evacuated and power to the facility was shut off, according to Hopkinsville Fire.

Over 15 firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. Fire officials said there have been no injuries reported to personnel or firefighters.

As of 5 a.m., crews are still working to put out the flames. Hopkinsville Fire said a “call back crew” has been brought in to maintain coverage throughout the city.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. No other information was immediately released.