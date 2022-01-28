KENTUCKY (WKRN) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers about a stretch of Interstate 65 southbound with major backups following a crash near the Tennessee state line.

According to KYTC, I-65 southbound lanes were blocked due to the crash. This comes on top of traffic that was already at a crawl due to construction.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route. A detour using Exit 121 to US 31-W is in place.