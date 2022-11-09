HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A Wednesday morning wreck reportedly sent two people — including a police officer — to the hospital in Hopkinsville.

According to WHOP News Radio, the Hopkinsville Police Department said one of its officers was heading south on South Main Street, an SUV was traveling west on East Seventh Street, and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

WHOP said that the officer was brought to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for a head injury while the driver of the SUV was transported with chest pain. However, officials reportedly described these injuries as non-life-threatening.

News 2 has reached out to the Hopkinsville Police Department for more information about the crash.