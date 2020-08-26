Concerns spur officials to remove Confederate marker in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials said a historic sign noting Bowling Green was the Confederate state capital of Kentucky has been removed and placed into storage following discussions at Western Kentucky University about how history should be remembered.

The Daily News reports university President Timothy Caboni said in an email to faculty and staff that the move was spurred by perennial concerns about the marker’s placement on campus and the current national racial reckoning sparked by recent police killings of Black Americans.

He said the sign would remain in storage until officials found a more appropriate location for it.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.