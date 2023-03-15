TODD COUNTY, KY. (WKRN) – Authorities say a Clarksville-based waste hauler is to blame for a “mysterious substance” that was dumped on a road in Todd County, Kentucky.

On Tuesday, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office released photos seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a mystery substance that was dumped along Jim Green Road.

The sheriff said the substance appeared to be vinyl and intentionally dumped. Hours later, Todd County Emergency Management stated that they believed they found the culprit.

(Courtesy: Todd County Sheriffs Office)

(Courtesy: Todd County Sheriffs Office)

(Courtesy: Todd County Sheriffs Office)

(Courtesy: Todd County Sheriffs Office)

According to Todd County Emergency Management (EMA), a waste hauler from Clarksville lost a load of scrap label material and did not notify any local agencies about the incident.

Officials say after receiving multiple tips, they were able to track down and speak with company representatives regarding their plans to clean up the scene. According to Todd County EMA, the company’s representatives agreed to begin clean up as soon as they could find the appropriate equipment and contractors.

However, on Tuesday, around 3 p.m., officials were alerted that the material had been set on fire. At the scene, EMA crews located several small fires burning with no one near the scene.

Todd County EMA officials say the particular material melts before it burns, so there is now contamination to the soil and damage to the roadway. Officials say the repairs and cleanup will require local tax money.

The burning material also creates poisonous gases, which according to Todd County EMA, is a violation of several state and federal clean air regulations.

Anyone with additional information about the burning material is asked to report it to Todd County Dispatch at 270-265-2501.