CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A single-vehicle crash in Southern Kentucky Saturday afternoon reportedly left a Middle Tennessee man injured.

According to WKDZ Radio, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was heading northbound on Pembroke Oak Grove Road when he lost control of his car, which ran off the road and hit two trees near the intersection of Barkers Mill Road.

Hopkinsville EMS treated the Clarksville man and transported him to a helicopter, which flew him to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, the radio station said.

There is no word on the driver’s condition at this time.