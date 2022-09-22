CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Three people from Illinois are facing multiple charges — most of which involve drugs — after being stopped by a Christian County deputy for traffic violations Wednesday morning.

According to arrest citations from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a vehicle leaving Huck’s Convenience Store in Crofton at around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Officials said the deputy noticed that one of the people inside the vehicle — which was driving erratically as it headed north on Madisonville Road — was not wearing a seatbelt. As a result, the deputy performed a traffic stop north of Crofton.

During the stop, the deputy reportedly saw what appeared to be illegal contraband in plain view inside the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, authorities said that they discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office reported that the following individuals were taken into custody for various offenses:

The driver, 34-year-old Carl Holloway, was charged with possession of meth, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and tampering with physical evidence.

A passenger, 36-year-old Christy Haskins, was arrested for possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of synthetic drugs.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Jacob Charles Miller, was charged with possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

According to officials, Holloway and Miller tried to ingest illegal drugs in an attempt to hide them from the deputies.