CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Three people reportedly ended up in the hospital following an early morning shooting at a Christian County apartment complex.

According to WKDZ Radio, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report about people arguing and shots being fired just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Shortly afterward, three people arrived at Jennie Stuart Health with gunshot wounds, the radio station said. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

After blocking off a large area in front of the G building at Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road, authorities reportedly found several shell casings in the roadway, as well as multiple vehicles with damage from a hit-and-run and some with bullet holes.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the shooting, WKDZ Radio said.

If you have any information about Sunday morning’s incident, you are asked to call the Hopkinsville-Christian County Emergency Communications Center at 270-890-1300.