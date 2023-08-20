CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — With a dangerous round of heat hitting Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky this week, Christian County Public Schools (CCPS) sent families and employees a letter about the district’s response to the weather.

“Safety of our students, staff, and community is paramount in Christian County Public Schools,” the statement from Sunday, Aug. 20, said. “Please be assured that we are closely monitoring the excessive heat warning forecasted for our area this week. The district is prepared to act in the best interest of student, staff, and community safety.”

According to officials, buses will be loaded quickly and efficiently in the afternoon, minimizing sitting on buses as much as possible; all of the bus windows will be down; and water will be available for students on board.

In addition, outside activities — such as recess and outdoor classroom instruction — will be limited and only allowed before 11 a.m., CCPS said.

Building principals will reportedly monitor room temperatures. Then, any classroom that is not cool enough will be assigned to another place in the building.

Officials said they are working to keep the school temperatures as consistent as possible while avoiding any strain on the HVAC system. However, crews are in place and will treat any HVAC concerns in buildings as a high priority.

As for afterschool activities — including practices and games — district staff said any scheduling changes or cancellations will be communicated to players, parents, and coaches.

CCPS said it is also prepared to offer extra support to its schools or transportation department while the area deals with the excessive heat.

(Courtesy: Christian County Public Schools)

If it is necessary to dismiss students early or close school(s) entirely, officials said they will notify students, parents, and staff members as quickly as possible through the automated phone/text/email notification system, the district’s website, and social media.

“We urge our families to have their own emergency plan in place to deal with the excessive heat warning,” the district said in Sunday’s statement. “Please follow local forecasts and if necessary seek out cooling shelters that may be open in our area. Parents can also reach out to their FRYSC for assistance if needed.”