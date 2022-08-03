KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Country music superstar Chris Stapleton helped community members in Eastern Kentucky after at least 37 people died in historic flooding that devastated the region.

Stapleton is a native of Kentucky.

Knott County schools posted on Facebook images of the superstar pitching in to help with Trooper Josh Richardson with Kentucky State Police, deputies from the Knott County Sheriff’s Department and an officer from Shelbyville.

The post said the group was helping community members move items out of houses after the flooding.