TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A child has died after drowning in a swimming pool in Todd County Sunday evening.

Todd County Emergency Management says just after 5 p.m. Sunday, dispatch was notified of a missing child in the Clifty area. Authorities later arrived on scene and found the child floating in a backyard swimming pool.

After 30 minutes of trying to resuscitate the child, the coroners office pronounced the child dead.

No other information was released.