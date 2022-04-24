TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A child has died after drowning in a swimming pool in Todd County Sunday evening.
Todd County Emergency Management says just after 5 p.m. Sunday, dispatch was notified of a missing child in the Clifty area. Authorities later arrived on scene and found the child floating in a backyard swimming pool.
After 30 minutes of trying to resuscitate the child, the coroners office pronounced the child dead.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.