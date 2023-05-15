SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky will soon be getting a second Buc-ee’s!

The popular travel center known for its clean restrooms, fresh food, large amount of gas pumps and the friendliest beaver, announced Monday that Smiths Grove will house their second location in the Bluegrass State; The first location, Buc-ee’s Richmond, opened in April 2022.

According to a press release, Buc-ee’s will break ground on its Smiths Grove location at 10:30 a.m. CST on Monday, June 5. To celebrate the start of construction, a ceremony will be held on site with local and state leaders who helped make the project possible in attendance.

Attendees of the Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove groundbreaking ceremony will include Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky; Mayor David Stiffey of Smiths Grove; Smiths Grove City Commissioners Bob Buehl, Buddy Marr, Steve Roney, and Eric Schroader; Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman; and former Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

Located at 4001 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road, Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove will occupy 53,471 square feet and feature 120 fueling positions along with Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

“We are excited to be in Western Kentucky along a beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Smiths Grove will be the smallest town with a Buc-ee’s. It has a big heart just like we do, so we’ll get along just fine!”

Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove will bring at least 200 jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation. An opening date, however, has not yet been announced.

Buc-ee’s was founded in Texas in 1982, and operates 45 stores across Texas and the South. The travel center began its multi-state expansion in 2019 and has since opened stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Missouri and Colorado will also be getting a Buc-ee’s location in the near future as the travel center expands to the West.