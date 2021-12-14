BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s Bowling Green VA Clinic will be closed through at least Thursday to assess tornado damage.

Veterans with appointments on those days will be contacted to reschedule their appointment or switch to a virtual appointment through VA Video Connect.

The clinic sustained roof and electrical damage from the tornado outbreak. Depending on the severity of the damage, the clinic may need to be closed until repairs are made.

Veterans who have urgent or life-threatening medical needs should call 911 or visit the nearest urgent care or emergency room.

For questions and appointment rescheduling, veterans can click here or call 270-782-0120 or 615-225-3600.