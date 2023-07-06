BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) – A Bowling Green police officer was injured in a shooting Thursday evening.

According to our ABC station in Bowling Green, WBKO, the shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. and the Kentucky State Police is now handling the investigation.

The condition of the officer is unknown at this time.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took to Twitter to express his support to the injured officers, tweeting, “We have learned of a reported incident in Bowling Green of an officer being shot and wounded. Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in prayer for this officer, their family and fellow officers.”