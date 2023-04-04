TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Less than a week after a deadly crash involving two Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky, officials say the investigation is progressing into what caused the crash.

On Tuesday, Fort Campbell officials said the flight data recorders from the two HH-60 Black Hawks had been recovered from the scene. An aviation safety team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama retrieved the devices from the wreckage.

The recorders are more commonly referred to as “black boxes” in civilian aircraft. They have been sent to Fort Rucker for further analysis.

Six days after the crash, Fort Campbell authorities say there is no set timeline for when the investigation will be completed.

“The duration of the investigation is determined by the thorough analysis of all factors,” said Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler, spokesman for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

Nine servicemembers were killed in the crash. They have since been identified as:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Sgt. David Solinas Jr., 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

The remains of the servicemembers have been sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, which is home to the Joint Service Mortuary Affairs Office. The bodies were honored by multiple police escorts from Fort Campbell to Delaware.

Three of the servicemembers who died in the crash were posthumously promoted to a higher ranking.

Corporal Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos – promoted to Sergeant

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza – promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy – promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 2.

An honorary promotion ceremony will be held for family members at a later date.

Officials say family members of the fallen servicemembers are being offered a wide range of health services, including counseling.