Bill requiring armed school officers clears Kentucky Senate

The Kentucky Senate has passed legislation to require that police officers be armed when assigned to schools.

The bill cleared the Senate on a 34-1 vote Monday and now goes to the House. The measure is a follow-up to last year’s sweeping school safety law.

That law did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon. The new legislation would add the requirement that all school-based officers, known as school resource officers, be armed.

Under the new measure, at least one officer would be assigned to each school campus.