1  of  2
Closings
Coffee County Schools Georgia Career Institute-Murfreesboro

Bill requiring armed school officers clears Kentucky Senate

Kentucky

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Generic gun_400608

The Kentucky Senate has passed legislation to require that police officers be armed when assigned to schools.

The bill cleared the Senate on a 34-1 vote Monday and now goes to the House. The measure is a follow-up to last year’s sweeping school safety law.

That law did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon. The new legislation would add the requirement that all school-based officers, known as school resource officers, be armed.

Under the new measure, at least one officer would be assigned to each school campus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar