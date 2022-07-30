KENTUCKY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on flood response in Eastern Kentucky.

You can watch the update live at noon on this page.

On Saturday, Gov. Beshear said the death toll from flooding in Kentucky is at 25, and he expects that number to rise. Four of those lost were children.

“This is an ongoing natural disaster,” Beshear told Fox News. “We are still in search and rescue mode. Thankfully, the rain has stopped. But it’s going to rain more starting Sunday afternoon.”

On Friday, President Joe Biden approved Gov. Beshear’s request for a Federal Disaster Declaration in the 13 counties most affected by the flooding: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe.

Almost 18,000 customers in Kentucky are still without power, according to Kentucky Power’s outage map. Kentucky Power says they’ve experienced more than 60 broken poles, 17 damaged transformers, 50 broken cross arms, and more than 225 spans of downed wire.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.