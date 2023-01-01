GLASGOW, Ky. (WKRN) — Glasgow police officers took a Barren County constable into custody on New Year’s Day in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Joseph Elvis Ramey (Courtesy: Barren County Detention Center)

The Glasgow Police Department said authorities responded to a domestic complaint along Cranbrook Drive on Sunday, Jan. 1.

According to officials, the investigation determined that 29-year-old Joseph Ramey of Glasgow, and a woman were arguing before Ramey reportedly assaulted her, handcuffed her, and held her against her will.

Police said Ramey was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) with no visible injury, as well as first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Ramey, who is reportedly being held at the Barren County Detention Center, has a court date scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4.