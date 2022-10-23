TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Todd County deputies are trying to track down a man accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase Friday.

According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Oct. 21, a K9 deputy tried to stop a white Dodge Challenger for speeding on U.S. Route 68, but the Challenger drove off.

The deputy followed the car until it reached a dead end on Gates Road, but the driver — identified by the license he left in the car as Kobe Dillard of Hopkinsville — ran into the woods, officials said.

Authorities said Dillard was arrested on Aug. 2 for fleeing from the Hopkinsville Police Department.

If you have any information about Dillard’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Todd County Dispatch at 270-265-2501.