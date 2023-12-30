OAK GROVE, Ky. (WKRN) – Authorities in Kentucky are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Nashville on Christmas Eve.

According to the Oak Grove Police Department, 13-year-old Faith Ward left home in her mother’s vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 24.

The 13-year-old was last seen in Nashville at a 7-Eleven on Trinity Lane that same day, according to officials. A witness allegedly told officers that Faith entered another vehicle.

In a statement, the Oak Grove Police Department said Faith’s “family and friends are concerned for her well-being.”

Officials said Ward also left the residence with her white/tan Chiweenie dog.

If you have any information on Faith Ward’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Oak Grove Police Department at 270-439-4602.