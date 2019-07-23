Authorities search for missing 13-year-old Kentucky girl

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Authorities in Kentucky are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Sadler was last seen in the area of Stephanie Road and that she left sometime during the night.

She was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt. She has shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She is around 5 feet tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Anyone with information on Emily’s whereabouts is urged to call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 270-726-4911 or your local law enforcement agency.