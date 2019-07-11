Authorities say human remains identified as missing Kentucky mom

Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy held a press conference Thursday afternoon regarding the death investigation on the Savannah Spurlock case.

KSP says Richmond Police were contacted with a possible location of human remains.

KSP have officially confirmed that the human remains found on a property in Garrard County have been identified as those belonging to Savannah Spurlock.

The cause of death is still to be determined by an autopsy.

23-year-old Spurlock has been missing for six months. She was last seen leaving a bar in Lexington with three men.

The property where the remains were found belongs to a relative of David Sparks, who was one of the men last seen with Spurlock.

Sparks is in custody at the Madison County Detention Center.

He faces one charge of corpse abuse and one charge of tampering with evidence.