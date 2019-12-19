1  of  2
Authorities in Kentucky search for escaped inmate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are trying to locate an inmate who escaped during a transport.

According to authorities, Kevin Allen was being transported by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office in Bowling Green.

Allen escaped custody and then stole a GMC pickup truck that has since been recovered, police said.

Allen was last seen on Veterans Memorial Lane in the area of Russell Sims Aquatic Center, official said.

Anyone who sees Allen or knows where he could be should call Kentucky State Police at 270-782-2010.

