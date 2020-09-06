Authentic wins the 146th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – SEPTEMBER 05: Authentic #18, ridden by jockey John Velazquez runs down the stretch to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on September 05, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — Authentic won the 146th Kentucky Derby Saturday, beating the favorite Tiz the Law.

Authentic wins the Kentucky Derby!! pic.twitter.com/OiSrJEcvZz — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) September 5, 2020

Authentic took charge early and held off race favorite Tiz the Law down the stretch in a wire-to-wire performance that gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his sixth victory.

Starting as the 8-1 third betting choice from the far No. 18 post, the colt broke fast on the outside to lead by the first turn. He didn’t let up despite pursuit from Ny Traffic and Storm The Court, with Tiz the Law giving chase by the far turn. Tiz the Law got close entering the stretch before Authentic pulled away to win the race run without spectators at Churchill Downs.

Tiz the Law had remained the Kentucky Derby favorite at 4-5 odds with less than an hour minutes before the scheduled 7:01 p.m. ET post time. Honor A. P. was the second choice at 8-1, followed by Authentic at 9-1.

Thousand Words was a late scratch for the Kentucky Derby after rearing up and then falling over backward in the paddock area just before the race.

Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert and listed at 15-1 odds with Florent Geroux aboard, the horse was walking through the paddock when he suddenly stopped, reared up and then fell backward before workers helped him up.

