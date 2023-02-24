WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A man is facing numerous charges, ranging from attempted kidnapping to driving under the influence, in connection with a string of incidents that happened around Warren County Thursday.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Kentucky State Police responded to an attempted kidnapping complaint along Mulberry Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Officials said the complainant reported that a man — later identified as 20-year-old Carson Mooneyhan of Bowling Green — tried to kidnap his 5-year-old child. Then, immediately after a confrontation, Mooneyhan reportedly left the scene in a white Nissan Altima, heading toward Plano Road.

A few minutes later, the sheriff’s office said it was notified about a single-vehicle crash near Plano Road and Interstate 165.

Authorities said the complainant for the collision reported the vehicle involved in the crash — described as a white Altima — was left on the ramp before the driver jumped into an unidentified black SUV and left the scene.

While the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police were investigating these incidents, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a disturbance and a “reckless driver related incident” at the Hardee’s on Cumberland Trace Road, according to officials.

After officers arrived at Hardee’s, they reportedly arrested Mooneyhan for driving under the influence and theft of a vehicle.

Authorities said their investigations revealed Mooneyhan was dropped off at the Shell station on Mel Browning Road, crossed the street to Waffle House, stole a pickup truck from the parking lot, drove to Hardee’s on Cumberland Trace Road, and caused a disturbance until he was taken into custody.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said it is handling the investigation and charges related to the attempted kidnapping and leaving the scene of a crash.

However, the Bowling Green Police Department is taking care of the investigation and charges related to the incidents at Waffle House and Hardee’s, which include receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, and reckless driving.

Mooneyhan is reportedly being held without bond at the Warren County Regional Jail for charges from both law enforcement agencies amid. The investigation into this case is still ongoing.