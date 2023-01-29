HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.

According to WKDZ Radio, the Hopkinsville Police Department said 28-year-old Abayomi Cousins of Hopkinsville, got into an argument with another man, who then stabbed Cousins in the chest.

Hopkinsville EMS treated Cousins and transported him to a helicopter, which took him to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, WKDZ Radio said.

There is no word on Cousins’ current condition.

Police reportedly said they were talking with everyone involved in the stabbing — which took place along Talbert Drive — but as of this writing, nobody has been charged in connection with the incident.