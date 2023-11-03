ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A man from Allen County was taken into custody earlier this week for multiple child sex offenses, including child rape.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) said 34-year-old Chad L. Delucenay was arrested shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Officials said KSP’s Electronic Crime Branch launched the investigation after discovering Delucenay shared images of child sexual exploitation online.

According to authorities, Delucenay was originally arrested in June for child sexual exploitation offenses in Allen County before the investigation uncovered an additional victim and evidence for charges in Todd County.

KSP’s Electronic Crime Branch presented the case to the Todd County Grand Jury, which reportedly returned an indictment warrant.

According to KSP, Delucenay is currently charged with one count of first-degree rape of a victim under 12 years old, a Class A felony punishable by 20 to 50 years in prison, and one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years old, a Class C felony punishable by five to 10 years in prison.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, officials told News 2 Delucenay was being held in the Todd County Detention Center.