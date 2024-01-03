HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after he reportedly forced a woman into his car and led Christian County deputies on a pursuit.

The pursuit began shortly after deputies with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a mobile home park in the 60 block of Peach Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Dispatch advised deputies that, according to the caller, a man was holding down a woman at a residence in the area. The caller also reported 22-year-old Thomas Welch was the alleged aggressor.

When deputies arrived at the complex, they spotted a black Camaro leaving the area. Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, but said the driver, later identified as Welch, refused to stop and began fleeing the scene.

Authorities pursued the Camaro to the area of Greenville Road and East 1st Street Extension, where they initiated a Pursuit Intervention Technique to disable the vehicle. Welch was taken into custody, and the woman was rescued from the vehicle.

Deputies said the woman told them Welch had grabbed her in a “bear hug” and forced her into the vehicle after a physical fight at the residence. She also stated Welch told her he was “not stopping” for authorities.

Welch is facing a number of charges related to the incident, including kidnapping, fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and several traffic charges.