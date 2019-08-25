After arrest for DUI in Kentucky, FL man charged with Colorado murder

LYON COUNTY, KY (WKRN) — A man suspected of driving under the influence was stopped by a Kentucky State Police (KSP) trooper on Friday and charged with murder on Saturday after his name was entered into a national crime database.

John Horton, 31, was entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database Saturday morning by authorities in Colorado as he sat in jail on DUI charges in Caldwell County, Kentucky.

KSP got a notice from the FBI that Horton was wanted for murder by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado.

According to KSP, “the FBI automatically notifies any agency who had recently run Horton through the database.”

After getting that notification, KSP detectives went to the Caldwell County Jail to serve Horton with an arrest warrant for murder.

Arapahoe County Sheriff deputies will be in Kentucky soon to continue their investigation.

It’s unclear when the murder in Colorado happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.