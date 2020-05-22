8-month-old drowns in Allen County, Kentucky

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway after an eight-month-old child drowned Thursday in Allen County.

Kentucky State Police received a call just after 1:30 p.m. from Allen County Social Services regarding the drowning death of a child. Troopers responded to the Medical Center in Scottsville, where the infant had been pronounced dead by the Allen County coroner.

An autopsy on the eight-month-old was planned for Friday morning at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

No additional information was immediately released.