70-year-old shooting victim found dead inside Hopkinsville home

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside of a home early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. to a residence on North Kentucky Avenue, where they said they observed blood on the front door.

Police entered the home and said they found Calvin Taylor unconscious. The 70-year-old was pronounced dead by the Christian County coroner, who determined Taylor had been shot.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, according to Hopkinsville police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hopkinsville Police Department at (270) 890-1500.