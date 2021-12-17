NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six additional Kentucky counties have been approved to receive FEMA assistance after deadly tornados and severe storms hit the Blue Grass state on Dec. 10, 2021.

Now households and individuals from Christian, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon and Ohio Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. The assistance could include temporary housing, basic home repairs, and other uninsured disaster-related needs.

In total, 14 Kentucky counties have been approved for individual assistance. The additional six counties join Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

Residents in those counties can apply online, or by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. The following information is needed when applying: