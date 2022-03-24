NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Interstate 65 in Kentucky Thursday morning and at least one person has died.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes around 4:30 a.m. near the Tennessee state line.
Kentucky State Police reported at least five vehicle were involved in the crash and one person was killed.
Traffic is being detoured at Exit 6 and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
The roadway is expected to remain closed for at least two hours.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.