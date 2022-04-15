PADUCAH, Kentucky (WKRN) — After severe storms moved across the region this week, several tornados were confirmed in Kentucky.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah said damage surveys revealed five tornados occurred in Western Kentucky Wednesday night. All five were either EF-0 or EF-1 in magnitude, NWS stated.

The tornados reportedly occurred in Trigg, Hickman, and Graves Counties. NWS said two tornados occurred in Marshall County.

The EF-1 tornado NWS confirmed in Graves County occurred just north of Mayfield where a deadly tornado event happened in December. Officials said it traveled 3.2 miles with a maximum width of 100 yards. There were no injuries, but structural damage to barns and billboards, as well as tree damage was reported.

NWS said the two tornados reported in Marshall County were both EF-0 in magnitude and traveled less than three-fourths of a mile.