KENTUCKY (FOX 56) — Gov. Andy Beshear briefed Kentuckians on Saturday after violent winds, severe thunderstorms, flooding, and a few small tornadoes swept across Kentucky on Friday.

Wind speeds in some locations eclipsed 70 mph.

Beshear also confirmed the death count has risen to five as another Kentuckian was confirmed dead because of the storms, after an 84-year-old man from Bath County was confirmed dead.

The third death was in Lexington and was confirmed by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office to be 41-year-old Erica Nichole Yeary, from Lexington. The coroner reported that a tree fell in high winds onto the car Yeary was driving. She was declared dead at 6:37 p.m.

