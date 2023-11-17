TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Three men who were injured in a Todd County shooting last weekend have been charged with various offenses.

According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 2 was notified at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 about a shooting at an easement near Pilot Rock Road.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates a 47-year-old Pembroke man was involved in a fight with 75-year-old Charles L. Segers of Elkton, 51-year-old Christopher L. Segers of Elkton, and 18-year-old Clayton C. Segers of Sharon Grove, over a property dispute. During the incident, the Pembroke man reportedly discharged his firearm, hitting all three.

KSP said Charles was transported to Jennie Stuart Health, Christopher was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Clayton was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center. All three men ended up with non-life-threatening injuries and have already been released from the hospitals.

The Pembroke man accused of shooting the Segers was also brought to Jennie Stuart Health with non-life-threatening injuries, but he has since been released, officials reported.

According to KSP, Charles, Christopher, and Clayton have all been arrested and charged with trespassing, fourth-degree assault, and first-degree wanton endangerment. Charles and Christopher also face an additional charge for terroristic threatening.

However, authorities did not mention any charges against the Pemboke man who allegedly shot the Segers.

KSP said the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, Todd County EMS, and PHI Air Ambulance provided assistance at the scene of the shooting.

No additional information has been released about KSP’s ongoing investigation into the incident.