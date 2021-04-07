3 killed in crash on Kentucky interstate

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Two women from southern Kentucky and a Georgia truck driver were killed when multiple vehicles collided on the interstate in the Bowling Green area Monday night.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 26 in Warren County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said Donald Kabwenge, a 36-year-old Georgia man, was driving a 2012 Freightliner box truck, traveling south on I-65.

Troopers said he failed to see a 2020 Nissan Altima, driven by Alyssa Aldrete, a 22-year-old from Auburn in Logan County, slowed in the roadway due to merging traffic for construction.

The box truck struck the Nissan in the back bumper, causing it to strike the rear of a white 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was also slowed in traffic, according to investigators. The box truck then hit the tractor-trailer.

Kabwenge and Aldrete were both pronounced dead, along with Alexis Coker, a 21-year-old Logan County woman, who was a passenger in Aldrete’s vehicle. The driver of the 2018 Freightliner was not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.