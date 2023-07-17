NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people have been caught in relation to an illegal drug ring, traveling from Tennessee and Illinois to Kentucky.

According to officials, people are coming from Illinois and Tennessee and traveling to Kentucky to pass along forged prescriptions.

They are primarily traveling on Interstate 65 to Bowling Green and attempting to fill fake orders for the cough medicine promethazine, which is an antihistamine with a known potential for abuse, especially when combined with substances like codeine or alcohol.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

So far, three arrests have been made – including 21-year-old Dominic Escamilla, 26-year-old Deion Fisher, and 42-year-old Daniel James Waters.

The director of the Bowling Green Warren County drug task force, Tommy Loving, said they are mainly tipped off by the local pharmacies but says there are more dots to connect.

“We do think there’s a bigger picture here, which we’re investigating. We’ve been in touch with the Knoxville police, how to group sensors, the Knoxville connection, we’re also reaching out to the Chicago area and see what we can learn there. But this is a developing investigation. I think there’s probably a much larger picture here. And we’ll see how far we with our partners are able to take that case,” explained Director Tommy Loving.

Loving said their work is never done, as new drugs work their way into popularity, but they’re working with partners near and far to catch and control illegal use.