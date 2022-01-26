FRANKLIN, KY. (WKRN) – Three men have been charged in connection with two overdose deaths last year in Kentucky.

Franklin police say on January 12, 2021, officers responded to a home on Portland Avenue for an unresponsive male. Officers found the man inside the home and he appeared to be suffering from an overdose. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A similar incident happened on April 21, 2021, where officers were dispatched to a home on West Kentucky Street for a man who appeared to be unresponsive and not breathing. Officers arrived and rendered aid to the man before EMS took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two investigations were launched and resulted in three men being indicted by a Grand Jury on trafficking fentanyl, trafficking heroin and second degree manslaughter charges.

Timothy Davis Jr of Springfield, Tennessee, Wesley Peters and Jeremy Davenport, both of Bowling Green, have all since been charged in connection with the overdose deaths.