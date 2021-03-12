2nd arrest made after well-known Kentucky woman murdered

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A woman has been charged in connection with the murder of an 81-year-old woman in Trigg County, Kentucky, whose home was set on fire with her body inside.

Kentucky State Police said Keisha Stewart, 29, was arrested Thursday after she was indicted on charges of complicity to arson, complicity to abuse of a corpse and complicity to tampering with evidence.

Thelma Barnett, known in the area as Mrs. Ilene, was killed at her home on Will Jackson Road on Sept. 16, according to investigators. Court documents indicate she was strangled to death, while her hands were tied behind her back, and her home was later set on fire to hide evidence of the crime.

Jonathan McCoy, 42, was arrested Dec. 3 on charges of murder, kidnapping, arson, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Stewart and McCoy are both jailed in Christian County, Kentucky.

A specific motive for the murder has not been disclosed by investigators.