2 separate threats made to Kentucky school within 24 hours

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – The Todd County School District sent home a second letter Wednesday explaining a “copycat threat” had been made towards Todd County Central High School.

This coming a day after students reportedly made threats on social media.

According to the letter from Superintendent Edwin Oyler, a student made a verbal threat towards students Wednesday morning.

That student was questioned by law enforcement and removed from school grounds.

Faculty and staff apparently held an assembly Wednesday afternoon to inform students about the severity of these threats.

“School administration and local law enforcement officials will discuss recent incidents with student, and are determined to put a halt to these repeat willful acts of terrorism being made toward our schools,” said Superintendent Oyler in a letter.

Officials will pursue immediate legal charges for terroristic threatening which is a felony.

There is no immediate threat to the school at this time.

