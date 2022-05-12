CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Two officers were injured following a pursuit in Christian County that landed two men behind bars.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office says a sergeant initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Eagle Way Bypass for failure to dim their headlights. The vehicle refused to stop and led authorities on a chase through the streets of Hopkinsville.

During the pursuit, two police cars ended up in a crash in the area of South Main Street and 9th Street. Deputy Andrew Hoffman and a Hopkinsville police officer were injured. Hoffman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is in stable condition, while the officer with the Hopkinsville Police Department suffered minor injuries, was treated and released, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities were finally able to stop the fleeing vehicle near the Hopkinsville Middle School practice field. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Taymeo Machado, and the passenger, identified as 23-year-old Dalton Dodd, were arrested. Both Machado and Dodd are residents of Clarksville.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a handgun under the seat and several pills, believed to be Xanax, in a plastic bag.

Machado was charged with the following:

Reckless driving

Wanton endangerment in the first degree

Failure to dim headlights

Speeding

Fleeing or evading police in the first degree

Failure to or improper signal

Disregarding a stop sign

Disregarding a traffic control device

Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (opiates)

Carrying a concealed weapon

No insurance

Dodd was charged with:

Two Christian County warrants for probation violation (felony) and failure to pay

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (opiated)

Machado and Dodd are currently being held in the Christian County Jail.