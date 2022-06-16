HOPKINSVILLE, Kentucky (WKRN) — Search warrants executed in Hopkinsville reportedly lead to the seizure of more than two pounds of meth, firearms, and additional narcotics on Tuesday.

According to the Hopkinsville Police Department, agents executed four search warrants on Durrett Avenue, Hancock Street, Jan Drive, and Park Avenue.

Hopkinsville meth bust (Hopkinsville Police Department)

The agency said law enforcement recovered more than two pounds of meth, more than a half of a pound of cocaine, four ounces of crack cocaine, over three ounces of fentanyl, and more than four pounds of marijuana. Four firearms were also allegedly seized.

Police said they arrested five people in connection to the drug investigation, including Shaveon Richardson who had a warrant for federal drug trafficking charges. Joseph Trice, Steven Cager, Demarius Cager, and Yolando Halliman were also taken into custody on drug charges.

Hopkinsville police said more arrests are anticipated.