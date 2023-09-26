SIMPSON COUNTY, KY. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that left two drivers, including a teen, dead and two others injured in Simpson County.

The crash happened at approximately 11:48 p.m. near the 6300 block of Bowling Green Road on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Preliminary investigations show that a GMC pickup truck was traveling southbound on Bowling Green Road when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a Mazda.

After the initial crash, the GMC continued southbound in the northbound lanes and struck a third vehicle.

Kentucky State Police reported that the driver of the GMC pickup truck and the 17-year-old driver of the Mazda were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

The third vehicle’s driver and passenger were taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

The deadly crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police. No other details were immediately released.