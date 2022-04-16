WARREN COUNTY, KY (WKRN) – Two people are dead and three others are injured following a single-vehicle crash in Warren County, Kentucky on Friday night.

Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 185 just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday night in regards to a single-vehicle crash involving fatalities. Once on scene, deputies found two deceased individuals and three injured individuals who were later transported to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries remains unknown at this time.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a black GMC Sierra was traveling in the southbound lane of Highway 185 when it ran off the right shoulder of the roadway before striking a tree. Authorities believe that wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors to this crash.

At this time, the identities of the deceased have not been revealed.

No other information was immediately released.