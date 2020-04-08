Live Now
2 children killed, mother arrested after Cadiz house fire

Kentucky

Keyona Bingham

Keyona Bingham (Courtesy: Christian County Detention Center)

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old woman has been charged with endangerment after her two children were found dead in a burning home Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from several area fire departments responded around 1:15 p.m. to a fire at a home on Jefferson Street in Trigg County, Kentucky.

When Kentucky State Police arrived, troopers said they searched the residence and found two juveniles inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, investigators added.

Upon further investigation, state police said they determined Keyona Bingham had left her children alone inside the home and, at some point, a fire started inside.

Bingham was arrested and booked into the Christian County jail on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Autopsies will be performed Wednesday on the children to determine their causes of death.

