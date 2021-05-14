2 charged after shootout between neighbors in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Two men have been arrested after gunshots were fired during a dispute between neighbors in Christian County, Kentucky late Thursday night.

Hopkinsville police responded around 10 p.m. to reports of gunshots fired along Maplelawn Street.

When officers arrived, they said they witnessed a shootout between two men, identified as Jamie Calhoun and Timothy Freels.

Police said they determined it was an “isolated incident” and occurred due to a “neighbor dispute.”

Both Calhoun and Freels were booked into the Christian County jail Friday morning on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment.