FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested Wednesday morning after a U-Haul truck stolen out of Indianapolis, Indiana, was recovered in Kentucky.

The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force says the truck was reportedly spotted Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Charlie Butts Road in Franklin, Kentucky. Agents also learned 55-year-old Steven Sullivan was believed to have stolen the truck; he also reportedly had active warrants for his arrest.

Just before 10 a.m. a man was seen driving the truck on Charlie Butts Road near the intersection of L. Caudill Road. Agents, with the help from deputies with the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, pulled up to the truck that was found in the driveway of a home on Charlie Butts Road.

The man, identified as Sullivan and the woman, identified as 24-year-old Victoria Majko, got out of the truck and ran into the home. They later came back out through the front door without incident.

Both Sullivan and Majko were from Indiana and had active warrants from that state. Majko also had an active arrest warrant out of Simpson County.

Sullivan and Majko consented to a search of their home and when authorities did so, they found a small amount of marijuana in Sullivan and Majko’s bedroom.

Sullivan’s Indiana Operator’s License showed a lifetime suspension for being a habitual traffic violator, according to authorities.

Sullivan was arrested for outstanding warrants and the following charges:

Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more

Operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

Possession of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia with the intent to buy or possess

Majko was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Authorities say the stolen U-Haul also had the catalytic converter removed. Catalytic converter thefts have become a major problem for law enforcement around the country.